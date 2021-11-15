Genshin Impact developer's next game is a "paranormal" shooter with vehicles and a destruction system

The developer of Genshin Impact is opening a new studio to work on an open world shooter.

In a post on LinkedIn, MiHoYo announced that it was opening a new office in Montreal, hiring 100 developers over the next two years. The company also revealed that "the Canada team will work closely with the global development team and focus on creating a brand new AAA open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world."

Details are otherwise relatively scarce, but there are a few clues about the game within the studio's new job listings for the studio. A listing for a senior level designer , for example, confirms that this will be part of a new IP, and will be a multiplatform game. It also states that the game will feature vehicles using a road network between urban and wilderness areas.

Another listing asks for a senior technical artist working on a "destruction system" which MiHoYo describes as an "important pillar feature" of the new game. Those two sets of features definitely make for the impression of a more realistic direction than Genshin Impact.

The new shooter isn't MiHoYo's only new game in development at the moment. Last month, the studio revealed its first game post-Genshin, Honkai: Star Rail. Still a JPRG with some gacha-style mechanics, the new project is part of the sci-fi Honkai series, and is set to get a series of betas ahead of its eventual release.

