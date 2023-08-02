Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine reveal livestream set for this Friday – here's how to watch

The special program for Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update will air this Friday, August 4, unveiling the new region and its first batch of playable characters.

Developer Hoyoverse announced the upcoming special program in a Twitter post. The stream will air on Twitch at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET / 12:30pm BT on Friday, August 4. The stream will be posted and archived on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel an hour afterwards.

As ever, the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine special program will include redemption codes good for 300 Primogems and other resources, and you'll only have 24 hours to redeem them, so make sure to grab and claim the codes as quickly as you can.

Hoyoverse has already confirmed the first three playable Fontaine characters, and a trailer from last month revealed over a dozen characters who are expected to be playable at some point. Update 4.0 will introduce Lyney, Lynette, Freminet, and the Hydro version of the Traveler, so we can expect to see all four of their kits explained in this week's reveal stream.

We're also due for the 4.0 banners and release order. There's no doubt that a new five-star character will kick off the first half of update 4.0 to ring in Fontaine, but we're sure to see some five-star reruns as well. Like Sumeru's Collei, we may get a freebie character as well.

With this being a new region, the special program is also sure to dig into quests, the archon storyline, environmental puzzles and mechanics, new artifacts and weapons, and plenty more. This is the most important time of the year for Genshin Impact, so let's hope the stream and the update itself offer a lot to dig into.