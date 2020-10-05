Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford on next-gen consoles “biggest leap I have ever seen in the history of console generations”

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford is incredibly excited about the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and he reckons they might just be the biggest leap forward in the history of console generations.

"“The leap there with PS5 and Xbox Series X is the biggest leap I have ever seen in the history of console generations. I’m saying, including the leap from 2D to 3D," the Gearbox CEO told Gamespot in an interview. "It’s going to change the way we think about every bit of our experiences."

However, Pitchford also added that "it's going to be hard to see that in the initial launch titles." He chalks this up to the fact that a "lot of the launch titles are games that were endeavoured upon before. Frankly, there are a lot of ports, and games that have already [available] on existing platforms that are being reimagined with these new platforms."

Saying that the leap from the PS4 and Xbox One to the PS5 and Xbox Series X is bigger than the leap from 2D to 3D is one hell of a claim, but then again, Pitchford's obviously spent time with both next-gen consoles at Gearbox, so he's in more of a position to give judgment than we are.

Borderlands 3 is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S at some point in the future. Gearbox has committed to free upgrades for those who already own the game on current-gen hardware, and you'll be able to play Borderlands 3 at 4K, 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X (but not the less powerful Xbox Series S).

If you're still churning through the mad landscape of Gearbox's sequel, head over to our Borderlands 3 Shift codes guide for an up to date list of codes.