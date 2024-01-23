Garth Ennis's Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal returns with an expanded Director's Cut on Kickstarter

Garth Ennis and Goran Sudžuka's time-traveling crook Marjorie Finnegan is returning in a new expanded Director's Cut of her initial adventures. AWA Studios is launching a Kickstarter exclusive edition of the first series of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, with a new wraparound cover by Amanda Conner, and a host of other features including a brand-new 20-page story and back matter.

"Goran and I had such a blast with Marj and the gang; the character became an instant favorite of mine," said Ennis in a statement. "There are many, many more Marj stories left to tell, and we're looking forward to working with AWA to bring readers another slice of this particularly insane pie."

(Image credit: AWA)

"Garth Ennis' creative ambition shines in all of his work," said Axel Alonso, CCO at AWA. "Marjorie is such an incredible character and the initial book is one of AWA's top sellers. Now we want to give Garth's fans the chance to delve even deeper and there is no better way to do that than by building a Kickstarter campaign around a new story and an array of new, unseen material. With this new issue, Garth is bringing more of the big laughs and epic adventures readers loved in the original series."

"Coming off an incredible year overall for AWA, including publishing The Ribbon Queen with Garth, we wanted to kick off 2024 with something special for avid fans," said Matthew Anderson, co-chairman and president of AWA. "It's such a rare opportunity to be able to bring fan-driven and unique Garth Ennis content to life like this, and Kickstarter allows us to reach fans around the world with special and limited-edition formats."

Here's a selection of preview pages from the book, which show off Sudžuka's gorgeous art for the comic.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: AWA) (Image credit: AWA) (Image credit: AWA) (Image credit: AWA) (Image credit: AWA)

Although full details of the rewards for funding the project aren't yet available, it's known that one of them will be the chance to get drawn into a future Garth Ennis comic!

The Kickstarter for Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal: Expanded Director's Cut launches in the Spring, with more details of the book and the rewards available to come here.

