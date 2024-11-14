I hope you saved room after Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered because the Horizon MMO could be on its way as early as next year
A new job posting has tipped us off
Although our bellies are currently full with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Guerrilla shows no signs of slowing down its projects as a new job listing suggests another Horizon game will be coming out next year.
Thanks to JorRaptor on Twitter, we know that Guerrilla is hiring a release QA intern. This role requires someone with "both theoretical knowledge and practical experience to ensure the game is prepared for launch." The candidate must also be "Available for an Internship during the first half of 2025," meaning a game would likely come out in the latter half of the year.
Before you rush off to apply, this job is only open to people "Currently enrolled in a Dutch school within a relevant field of study." In the true spirit of an internship, it seems aimed at young people with a passion for the industry.
The internship could focus on the rumored Horizon MMO being worked on by NCSoft. According to a report from South Korean outlet MTN, Sony and NCSoft have teamed up to work on an untitled game known as Project H.
There's also a chance the job opening at Guerrilla is for its own internal multiplayer Horizon game. Rather than a sequel or just a third single-player entry, Bloomberg's Jason Schrier says, "Horizon Online is their next product."
Guerrilla Games studio director Jan-Bart van Beek has spoken about the series of the future before, saying, "As people probably already know, we're also going to be working on a multiplayer game."
It's unclear whether Guerrilla and NCSoft are working together on one multiplayer Horizon game or if both studios are building different projects. Sony has repeatedly said it plans to go all-in on live-service games, but it might risk spreading Horizon too thin if players have to split their time. It's more likely NCSoft is being brought on for a mobile version of a game or Guerrilla is supportting it in a full MMO.
