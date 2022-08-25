Gamescom breakout hit Where Winds Meet has a surprisingly robust job system

Where Winds Meet actually has a robust job system, offering the player a variety of colorful roles.

As revealed by IGN (opens in new tab) in a new interview with developer Everstone Games, the player can take on any number of different roles in Where Winds Meet. You could become a doctor, for example, so as to heal not only your own wounds when injured, but also the wounds of NPC characters and even other players online.

"They can become an orator who uses the power of words to convince NPCs to follow their advice," Everstone tells IGN of other roles open to the player. You could even become a bodyguard in Where Winds Meet, who protects players and NPCs alike from assassins, or an architect who literally constructs buildings.

Talk about variety. Right now however, it's not clear if players will be able to talk on more than one job role at a time, switching between them periodically whenever they please - like with Final Fantasy 14, for example - or whether they pick one role and stick with it for the rest of the game.

Where Winds Meet was just unveiled at the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony earlier this week on August 23, and it certainly had an impressive outing. We saw the player character utilizing all sorts of impressive weaponry from China during the Ten Kingdoms period in history, as well as martial arts and even magical skills. There's no release date right now, but the new game is being made exclusively for PC.

Check out our full upcoming PC games guide for a full list of all the other titles coming exclusive to PC systems in the near future.