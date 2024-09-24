World of Warcraft grinder gets their 1,000th mount after 20 years of playing the MMO: "What a long, strenuous, fun and at times annoying journey it’s been"

There are fewer things World of Warcraft players – or any MMO fan, really – love more than a mount. Few, though, can boast the collection of Reddit user Lasko Leaf Blower, who has hit the milestone of collecting 1,000 WoW mounts over two decades of grinding.

"Wow, what a long, strenuous, fun, and at times annoying journey it's been," they say. "I don't know what exactly got me into mount collecting at first. Likely, it was one of the first vanity items that were available to players to showcase to other players."

The mount collector goes on to say that their first mount was the Striped Nightsaber they got when their Night Elf hit level 40. The 1,000th was the Slayer's Felbroken Shrieker.

As for which one took the longest, that's none other than the Tomb Stalker from the last boss in King's Rest, which took over 408 attempts. It's not all bad, though – the World of Warcraft fan explains that they were lucky to get other raid and dungeon mounts on their first go, much to the dismay of others in the comments who haven't been so lucky.

"I can't tell you how proud of myself I am to have achieved this, it really is a good feeling to hit this milestone," they say.

And so they should, as few people can claim to have that many mounts in World of Warcraft. As per Data For Azeroth, there are 1,210 mounts you can get in-game, though the number slims to 1,057 when we're talking about those currently obtainable. You can check out the website to see who else has that many – the current leader has 1,139 – though it doesn't take away from the cool milestone Lasko Leaf Blower has hit.

