While everyone is busy killing Tyranids in Space Marine 2, I’m bringing the stink as Nurgle’s number one Bulwark in PVP

Truth be told, when it comes to Warhammer 40,000 on the tabletop, I’m utterly repulsed by the putrid Death Guard legion. And yet, when I get put on the Heretic Astartes team in Space Marine 2’s PVP mode, Eternal War, it’s impossible to resist playing the rotted Bulwark class because there is something so comically disgusting about this shield-wielding sicko.

I love his deranged dialogue, but it helps a lot that the Bulwark is also an excellent class with its sturdy shield and armor-repairing banner that blares intense drum beats. However, it’s not disgustingly overpowered either. I can do just as well using almost any other class in PVP – largely because each one is so simple that they’re amazingly easy to pick up, and all feel quite balanced. It makes Space Marine 2’s Eternal War mode a comparably simple take on PVP by today’s standards and, despite the Nurgle-adoring Bulwarks stinking up the place, it’s a surprising breath of fresh air.

Class of its own

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Each of the six Space Marine 2 classes has just one ability and maybe a unique weapon or quirk to make it more specialized – Bulwarks forgo a primary weapon to make room for their shield, while the Heavy resorts to bashing foes with their colossal gun and doesn’t need a chainsword, for example. I thought being locked to using just a pistol as a Bulwark would put me at a massive disadvantage compared to the all-rounder power of the Tactical class with its myriad primary weapons, but even a standard Bolt Pistol packs a punch.

Within just a couple of matches and screwing around with each class, I know exactly how each one works and have a basic idea of tactics to both fight as and against them. Additionally, maps are varied enough to make them all feel viable: there are tight choke points that can easily be locked down by heavier classes, while open areas have lots of elevation for Snipers and Assaults to find an advantage. It’s so nice not having to worry about building ultimate charge, looting weapons, or advanced movement tech whether I’m playing a Tactical Ultramarine or an Iron Warrior Heavy – it’s just me and my gun, grenade, and ability.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Eternal War’s simplicity is one of its greatest strengths, making it a highly accessible shooter where it doesn’t feel like you need a master’s degree to comprehend what’s going on. I’ve played many hours of Apex Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite and others of their ilk, and while they offer some supremely fun and competitive experiences, it’s nice to just cut out the complexity, and stomp about as a massive space marine.

It reminds me of the arena shooters I grew up on, like Halo 3 and Reach, and the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy – a simpler time, when my heart rate didn’t spike every time I saw an enemy player, or my hands weren't always on the verge of cramping from all the finger gymnastics required to use the right abilities.

Veterans of the Long War

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

But, despite the fun I’m having in these scrappy arena battles in the 41st millennium, I can’t help but wonder how the PVP side of Space Marine 2 will be received once the grimdark honeymoon period is over. I’ve lauded Eternal War for the beauty in its simplicity, but when looking at the last decade of online games, which has seen the multiplayer shooter space get increasingly more competitive and complex, that simplicity is a double-edged chainsword.

Currently, Eternal War has only three arena maps and three modes, which is a paltry offering that I fear will quickly turn players away. While the three modes are fun enough, they stick to incredibly familiar formats (team deathmatch, a Call-of-Duty-style Domination mode, and a Halo-style King of the Hill mode) that I picked up within seconds of loading into a match. I wish there were objectives that were a bit more inventive and leaned into the setting, rather than just, “you see that highlighted zone? Stand in it.”

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Outside of matches, ranking up to unlock more guns from an already limited pool is a slog, exacerbated by the fact that Eternal War has no equivalent to Operations’ class skills or weapon perks. That all means progression is scant. Furthermore, it’s a shame that Heretic Astartes don’t get more love in the Space Marine 2 customization department. It’s understandable that the traitor legions aren’t as well established as the central Astartes, but I’d still like to be able to change the Iron Warrior Heavy’s armor just a little so that he looks less like a reinforced bin.

While it might be too little, too late, I am somewhat reassured by Saber Interactive’s “Battle Plan” for Space Marine 2’s first year, which sees a new mode and new arenas (plural) for Eternal War coming early in 2025. That is, of course, a tiny drop in a sea of content updates which focus on the admittedly much more appealing Operations mode. It’s where the game shines brightest, as our Space Marine 2 review says, and it definitely deserves and needs the promised missions, enemy types, and more, but I hope this welcome PVP relic of a bygone era gets the love it deserves.

If you want to dive into Eternal War, make sure you know how to unlock Space Marine 2 multiplayer and party up with your fellow console pals via Space Marine 2 crossplay.