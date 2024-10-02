Space Marine 2 dev tells rude players to stop being mean, not just because it's common decency, but because "you don’t want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don’t"

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 devs have been getting reports of "hurtful behaviors" in-game, and they want you to please remember to play nice - after all, you could be playing with Henry Cavill.

"It has been reported that some players were displaying hurtful behaviors or comments in-game," the devs say in a new community update. "We do not tolerate that and will take action to prevent it. First and foremost, we kindly ask you to remain respectful, mature and mannerly with your fellow Space Marines. You can never know how old the other players may be, how their day is going, how sensitive they may be… overall, you never know who your brothers and sisters are… It could even be..." - here the devs drop a smirking emoji for emphasis - "you don’t want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don't."

Cavill is of course a noted Warhammer sicko who posted about his love for Space Marine 2 last month. "Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding," Cavill said. "It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!" The Space Marine 2 roadmap includes plenty of new multiplayer content, so Cavill's dreams might just come true.

Either way, Cavill remains a nerd icon - a handsome, successful movie star who is also deeply into fantasy books and gaming. He spent COVID lockdown playing The Witcher games on the hardest difficulty setting, and he called his role in the Warhammer TV adaptation the "greatest privilege" of his career. How could you possibly be mean to this man on the internet?

