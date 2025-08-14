NetEase offers sage advice to Marvel Rivals players who can't log in on PC: keep hitting "Continue" while devs work "with Steam to resolve" the issue

Gooner activity on the internet has hit record low levels today. In probably related news, Marvel Rivals players have been running into a login issue on Steam for at least the last few hours, and developer NetEase's sage advice is giving major 'have you tried turning it off and on?' energy.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is fully underway with a playable Blade leading the roster, but it seems yesterday's mostly bug-squashing patch might've introduced another issue. On Steam, some players are unable to access the game.

NetEase acknowledged the problem in a recent tweet, though. "Hey Rivals," the company wrote, "we are aware of the login issue and are actively working with Steam to resolve it."

In the meantime, you can try not to break your keyboard and keep the company's player numbers up by spamming the "Continue" button. It might just work, according to the studio. Look how far technology's come since the days of blowing into a cartridge, eh?

"If you experience any login problems, we kindly suggest clicking [Continue] multiple times to see if that helps. We appreciate your patience as we communicate with Steam to find a solution."

Temporary login issues aren't the only thing Marvel Rivals' makers are focusing on, either. The game's creative director recently admitted Marvel Rivals has too many DPS characters, and the team is "gradually working to solve it" with future hero drops. Matchmaking is another divisive issue that probably needs some fine-tuning, so NetEase also promised to talk all about their approach in a video sometime this month.

