In a rare live service win, The First Descendant director says "We have no plan" to nerf its Destiny-style loot cave – instead, other loot farms are getting buffed

The First Descendant developer Nexon has decided to address an unintentional "issue" with its looter shooter not by fixing it, but instead by keeping and expanding on it due to the positive response from players.

Since The First Descendant's launch earlier this month, players discovered that the game was home to a Destiny-style loot cave at the Strategic Outpost in the Fortress, which has been giving players heaps of EXP, gold, and resources thanks to a strategy dubbed the Valby Run. By using the DPS character Valby, and namely her Clean Up skill which allows her to skate around in a liquified state, dealing damage to enemies in her path, you can literally run circles around some constantly-respawning enemies.

Obviously, it didn't take long for the devs to notice the sheer amount of players flocking here to zoom around the area over and over again, and action is now being taken, but not in the way you'd expect. In a statement posted to The First Descendant website by director Minseok Joo, it's confirmed that this farming method "certainly wasn't intended," and that mobs at the location have been able to respawn infinitely due to a "systematic mistake." The director continues: "To maintain our game, and to be adored by our players for a long time, we believe that it is wrong to just look on and leave the unbalanced content, which is providing biased rewards."

Hello, this is Director Minseok Joo. We're aware of the "Valby Run" issue. Instead of removing it, we'll update other farming locations to match the efficiency, equivalent to The Fortress Outpost.We're preparing for a hotfix (patch 1.0.4) to address this. Thank you for your… pic.twitter.com/EgfQxatar5July 21, 2024

But here comes the twist. "However, as Valby Run became popular very quickly within our community, we assume many players have researched Valby to enjoy the newly discovered content," the director adds. "The current issue has occurred clearly by our own mistake, but we do not wish to suddenly remove it. Because it has already become a solid content of TFD.

"So, we would like to inform you, that we're preparing a patch without completely blocking The Fortress Outpost issue and to keep allowing the players to enjoy playing like before. However, at the same time, we will update other farming locations to match the efficiency, equivalent to The Fortress Outpost."

Continuing, the director notes that as the devs continue working on The First Descendant, "we have no plan to respond by simply nerfing certain content, for any gameplay which collides with our intentions." So, it certainly sounds like Nexon plans to take a similar approach to strategies like this that may or may not be uncovered in the future, which is genuinely an enormous win for the live service game that you don't tend to see very often. Enjoy your upcoming new farming spots, folks.

