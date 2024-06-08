I can’t wait to eviscerate my favourite Tyranids with chainswords and thunder hammers in Space Marine 2

With bolters and blood-soaked power armor, the Future Games Show gives us another look at the gnarly, grimdark action of Space Marine 2, and it's one of our ones to watch!

As a Tyranid fan, I'm strangely eager to grab a chainsword and start cutting down some of my favourite alien horrors in Space Marine 2. We've seen the lowly Termagants, Hormagaunts, and Gargoyles in action, but Warriors, Lictors, and even Hive Tyrants are on the menu for noble Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus and his squad.

After a suspicious demotion for Titus, he's sent to the front lines of the Fourth Tyrannic War, which sees the Tyranids of Hive Fleet Leviathan surging into the Milky Way. To deal with these xenos foes, you'll have a whole host of weapons and wargear to use, from classic bolters and chainswords to almighty power swords, flamers, and melta guns. The hybrid shooting and melee combat means you'll be blasting Tyranids before switching to slashing, parrying, and executing them to keep your resources topped up.

But we also know that the forces of Chaos and the Heretic Astartes are capitalizing on the carnage, and the trailer shown at the Future Games Show offers some brief glimpses of the psychically gifted Thousand Sons traitor legion that Titus must face too.

Though you don’t have to wage this war alone as up to two other Space Marine friends can join you to hold back the tide. Space Marine 2 has both a three-player co-operative campaign and separate co-operative missions to play in, so there's plenty of Tyranid and Chaos slaughtering to go around.

If you fancy fighting as a Chaos Space Marine against the loyalist chapters, however, Space Marine 2 lets you do that in 6v6, PvP multiplayer modes. In these matches, you'll be able to use different classes of Astartes with unique suites of wargear to pick from to fit your playstyle, and you can customize the appearance of your Space Marines to match your favourite loyalist and heretical factions.

Space Marine 2 storms onto PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 9. If you're ready to fight for the Emperor of Mankind, get Space Marine 2 in your Steam wishlist and follow the game on Twitter to stay up to date on the latest news from the warfront.

