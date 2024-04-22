Helldivers dev reveals who is the bigger threat to Managed Democracy between the Automatons and Terminids: “Yes”
You'll need to fight both equally (sorry)
Helldivers 2 developer answers which enemy threat is a bigger threat to “Managed Democracy” with a simple answer: “Yes.”
Apparently, some Helldivers 2 players have been questioning developer Arrowhead Game Studios of late, asking whether Automatons or Terminids are the “bigger threat to Managed Democracy.” The response from the developer to these questions can be seen below, and it’s a very simple “yes.”
Well, that settles that. Arrowhead is basically saying that both spacefaring factions are an equal threat to the democracy of Super Earth, and that players should be prepared to fight both equally if they want to protect the home of Managed Democracy and propel liberty throughout the stars. Honing in on one enemy and letting the other thrive probably isn’t healthy for Super Earth.
This brings to mind one recent hot-button topic of debate among players. Last month, plenty of Helldivers 2 veterans were struggling to recruit others to fight against the Automatons, for a very simple issue - players said the bots just weren’t fun to fight against, on the shooter’s higher difficulties in particular.
This was all for a Major Order, mind you, so you’d think players would be incentivized to head to the Automaton frontlines anyway. Surprisingly, 70% of Helldivers 2 players shifted to the Automaton front to fight the bots earlier this month, in a move even Arrowhead was caught off guard by. Arrowhead’s new comment on which faction is more of a threat is a clear attempt to balance out the player base over who it picks to fight.
Bad news elsewhere, though: Helldivers 2’s Major Order progress hasn’t been tracking correctly over the last few days, as there’s been a “minor outage” on the developer’s side of things.
