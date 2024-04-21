Helldivers 2 Major Order progress might not be tracked properly as the war systems suffer "a minor outage"

Helldivers 2 troops are currently hammering away at the latest Major Order to successfully defend at least ten planets from both bugs and bots, but all those last-minute, oil-drenched extractions might not contribute to the liberation effort as the game's systems are now "suffering a minor outage."

Developer Arrowhead Studios took to the intergalactic interwebs earlier today to deliver an urgent message to divers: "Our galactic war systems are suffering a minor outage after the destruction of a long-range array on Vernen Wells." The studio frames the real-life outage as an in-universe event, but it'll still affect players all the same.

"During this time, your liberation efforts may not be tracked and progress may not display properly," the note continues. "Our teams are looking into the issue as we speak!" That means the liberation gauge might not tick up immediately after finishing a mission.

A wrench in the system couldn't come at a worse time for Super Earth forces since one Helldivers 2 developer sneakily revealed that we're "intentionally going to lose ground" in this Major Order - that's how tough this ongoing phase will get. But Arrowhead is manually fixing other systems that don't work as intended, so perhaps they can retroactively nudge some numbers in the Helldivers' favor.

Elsewhere, the Helldivers 2 studio boss mused about what it takes to run a live-service game in this climate, writing that the team needed to both add to the shooter while also fixing bugs to "stay relevant" in the industry.

