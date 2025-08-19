Helldivers 2's Halo: ODST crossover is also its first Legendary Warbond, focusing on stealth "for the first time" and adding 4 guns, 2 armor sets, a new armor passive, and cosmetics

Helldivers 2's heavily teased Halo: ODST crossover has officially been announced, adding some Xbox flavor and the first-ever Legendary Warbond to the PlayStation-published co-op shooter.

A PlayStation blog post notes that, for Helldivers 2, ODST has been rebranded to the Obedient Democracy Support Troopers, "AKA The Helljumpers," which I sure don't remember from Halo 3.

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

The ODST Legendary Warbond includes two armor sets, A-9 Helljumper and A-35 Recon, "inspired by storied heroes," per the Xbox blog post covering the news. Both armor sets come with the "Feet First" armor passive, which grants immunity to leg injuries, enables stealthier movement, and increases POI discovery range by 30%, leaning into the stealth and recon style.

Stealth comes up again in the new weapons, which include the iconic MA5C Assault Rifle, M7S SMG, M90A shotgun, and M6C/SOCOM Pistol. The AR has an ammo counter and compass, the SMG packs "caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor," and the shotgun has a flashlight.

The SOCOM Pistol is the standout, not because it has a laser sight and flashlight, but because it has, "for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay." Xbox reckons that "sometimes the best way to enforce Peace is quietly," but in all seriousness, this is kind of a big deal.

Helldivers 2 has always been a pretty loud game, but clever players could find opportunities to lay low and minimize combat in pursuit of objectives. With the Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond actively leaning into that, I look forward to seeing highlight clips of players sneaking around camps like they're in Metal Gear Solid.

This Legendary Warbond is rounded out by a suite of cosmetics including vehicle patterns, two capes, the "Rookie" player title, and player cards. It will be available for 1,500 Super Credits, found through gameplay or purchased for real money, on all platforms on Tuesday, August 26, the same day Helldivers 2 comes to Xbox. (It's also the same day Gears of War: Reloaded launches.)

Helldivers 2 is "definitely not" coming to Game Pass despite its Xbox launch, and there are "no plans" for cross progression, but most players are just happy to be getting reinforcements.