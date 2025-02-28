Helldivers 2's Galactic War resumes as Arrowhead fixes its broken liberation rates, and High Command insists anyone who saw anything weird "may be suffering from Illuminate mind-influence"

Helldivers 2 's Galactic War has resumed after High Command put the whole thing on hold yesterday when an error introduced in a backend update accidentally made planet liberation rates "skyrocket."

Yesterday, developer Arrowhead explained that while the error was "fun," it was ultimately "breaking the Galactic War mechanic itself." After all, I don't know how game master Joel would have responded if players successfully liberated the entire map in one fell swoop – that would have been very difficult to explain in the shooter's evolving lore. Thankfully, it sounds like it's all been ironed out now, as a new post declares the war against the bugs, bots, and Illuminate is back on.

"We have deployed a fix to our backend which we believe has solved the issue with liberation rates," Arrowhead writes . "Players can now make contributions to planet liberation and engage with the Galactic War again!"

Meanwhile in the game itself, High Command has assured all Super Earth citizens that the past 24 hours have been entirely normal and uneventful, actually. "High Command would like to inform all personnel that nothing out of the ordinary has happened in the past 24 hours," it states in a dispatch, quelling any concerns about the supposed issue.

"The fight for Managed Democracy has continued in an inspiring – but entirely expected – manner. Personnel who believe they have experienced or witnessed any sort of anomalous occurrences may be suffering from Illuminate mind-influence, and should report themselves for psychological screening immediately."

Even before the latest update, Arrowhead clarified that it wasn't "going to revert any of the damage done by this error," so the current Major Order isn't in jeopardy as a result. I mean, uh, error? What error?

