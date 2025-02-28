Helldivers 2's Galactic War resumes as Arrowhead fixes its broken liberation rates, and High Command insists anyone who saw anything weird "may be suffering from Illuminate mind-influence"
"Nothing out of the ordinary has happened in the past 24 hours," High Command declares
Helldivers 2's Galactic War has resumed after High Command put the whole thing on hold yesterday when an error introduced in a backend update accidentally made planet liberation rates "skyrocket."
Yesterday, developer Arrowhead explained that while the error was "fun," it was ultimately "breaking the Galactic War mechanic itself." After all, I don't know how game master Joel would have responded if players successfully liberated the entire map in one fell swoop – that would have been very difficult to explain in the shooter's evolving lore. Thankfully, it sounds like it's all been ironed out now, as a new post declares the war against the bugs, bots, and Illuminate is back on.
"We have deployed a fix to our backend which we believe has solved the issue with liberation rates," Arrowhead writes. "Players can now make contributions to planet liberation and engage with the Galactic War again!"
Meanwhile in the game itself, High Command has assured all Super Earth citizens that the past 24 hours have been entirely normal and uneventful, actually. "High Command would like to inform all personnel that nothing out of the ordinary has happened in the past 24 hours," it states in a dispatch, quelling any concerns about the supposed issue.
"The fight for Managed Democracy has continued in an inspiring – but entirely expected – manner. Personnel who believe they have experienced or witnessed any sort of anomalous occurrences may be suffering from Illuminate mind-influence, and should report themselves for psychological screening immediately."
Even before the latest update, Arrowhead clarified that it wasn't "going to revert any of the damage done by this error," so the current Major Order isn't in jeopardy as a result. I mean, uh, error? What error?
Helldivers 2 Game Master Joel apparently isn't as evil as we thought: the commander-in-pain's "personal favorite" community moment is the time players helped raise money for real-life sick children.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Sweet liberty, a Helldivers 2 update "is breaking the Galactic War" so now the whole thing is paused, but good news: "We are not going to revert any of the damage done by this"
Marvel Rivals seems to have fixed its big Vanguard problem, but it may have opened the door to a new issue