Helldivers 2 streamer is using the new cars to delay democracy and bring back the medieval sport of jousting

Helldivers 2 has been a massive surprise hit this year, and developer Arrowhead just keeps adding new toys for us to play with. Some people play more creatively than others, and one YouTuber is using the new vehicles to bring back the medieval sport of jousting.

My friends and I have been getting back into Helldivers 2 recently and it's an absolute riot. There are tons of new weapons and stratagems , and even the Illuminate to fight against.

The addition I was most skeptical of initially was the FRV, fast recon vehicle . Like everything in Helldivers 2, it's a piece of crap more likely to kill you and your team than help you, but when it's used right it's oh so fun.

One of its best mechanics is the ability for passengers to pop lean out so they can shoot their weapons. You're supposed to shoot the enemies, but streamer and YouTuber Wallbouncing figured out a way to revive the old sport of jousting.

In a video sent to me by my fellow squadmates, Wallbouncing and their friends line up two FRVs and drive at each other. One passenger has a stun lance and the other has a directional shield. The cars drive at speed and the passengers try to knock each other out of their respective cars.

It's shocking how well this works. Thanks to the physics of the game, you can go flying if the cars so much as touch a rock, so getting blasted with a stun lance is a surefire way to get knocked out.

I think the FRV is best used on Terminid missions because those bugs can't shoot back, and the desert dunes many of the planets they infest have make for some great driving, and it seems Wallbouncing has the same ideas. So, if you want to give it a go yourself, clear out all the nests to stop enemies spawning and then have some fun. Be warned that Super Earth does not approve this message and you may be court-martialed for wasting military funds.

