Helldivers 2 may be a Sony-published game, but it's got off to a way better start on Xbox than it did on PS5 after selling almost 1 million copies in less than a week
Not too bad for a rival console
After just six days on Xbox, Helldivers 2 sold around 926,000 copies – a very impressive figure, around 50% more than it sold on PS5 six days after its original launch last year. It seems the game is only growing in popularity.
This news comes to us courtesy of The Alinea Insight newsletter, which reports that when Helldivers 2 first came out, it sold 633,000 copies on PS5 in its first six days. Still a very good achievement for what was a relatively unknown sequel at the time.
Anyone who played Helldivers 2 at launch will remember what a nightmare it was. Constant connection issues, glitches, and it was nigh on impossible to add friends properly. But still, we persisted, because the game was just that good.
When it first came out, word of mouth spread the gospel of Managed Democracy like a wildfire, but that fire still took time to burn. Now, after a year and a half of preaching, people know how good the game is, so it's no surprise it sold more on Xbox over the same time period than it did on PS5. I'm sure the Halo ODST Warbond has also helped a lot.
Unfortunately, these great sales still haven't been enough to get the game into August's top 10 list. Gears of War: Reloaded, which launched on the same day as Helldivers 2 came to Xbox, is number 10 with 1.3 million copies sold, and viral indie game Peak actually tops the list, selling another four million copies, taking its total up to a whopping 11 million sales on Steam. Not bad for a quick game made to beat creative burnout.
