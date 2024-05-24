Helldivers 2 explosives enthusiast targets the record books with 118-kill Hellbomb but blows themselves up in the process, making it 119 kills if you ask us
Does the player themselves count?
A Helldivers 2 player might have just set a record by killing 118 enemies with a single Hellbomb.
There's been a nice friendly competition going on among certain Helldivers 2 players of late. Earlier this week, a player posted to the game's official subreddit, showing themselves getting a superbly patriotic 105 kills with a single Hellbomb Stratagem. That's surely enough to put a dent in the Terminid forces on a planet.
Over the last few days, another player responded to the feat with a Hellbomb record of their own. "To the fellow Diver who got 105 kills with a Hellbomb, I raise you 118," the player writes in the subreddit post below, attaching a video of them detonating a Hellbomb right in the midst of a Bile Titan and hordes of Terminids, killing 118 enemies, plus themselves in the process. That's 119 kills, technically.
To the fellow Diver who got 105 kills with a Hellbomb, I raise you 118. from r/Helldivers
"Did you strike a clown car? My 500kgs never hit anything outside a whisper's radius," one player writes in a comment that I can really empathize with. "Do we have an estimate on how many enemies it's possible to have on-screen? Not sure I've even seen 118 enemies in a game at once before," adds another comment. Now that I think about it, I'm not sure I've ever seen 100 enemies at once either.
In less-than-stellar news for players, Helldivers 2's review-bomb cape might not be happening after all. When asked about the proposed cape, that Arrowhead's own developers were enthused about, in the game's Discord, one community manager gave a response that implied the cape never even existed in the first place. That's a lot of hope down the drain.
Helldivers 2's new Major Order offers a shiny new dual-cannon Emancipator mech as a reward - but only if the community can overturn its losing streak.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.