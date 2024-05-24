Helldivers 2 explosives enthusiast targets the record books with 118-kill Hellbomb but blows themselves up in the process, making it 119 kills if you ask us

A Helldivers 2 player might have just set a record by killing 118 enemies with a single Hellbomb.

There's been a nice friendly competition going on among certain Helldivers 2 players of late. Earlier this week, a player posted to the game's official subreddit, showing themselves getting a superbly patriotic 105 kills with a single Hellbomb Stratagem. That's surely enough to put a dent in the Terminid forces on a planet.

Over the last few days, another player responded to the feat with a Hellbomb record of their own. "To the fellow Diver who got 105 kills with a Hellbomb, I raise you 118," the player writes in the subreddit post below, attaching a video of them detonating a Hellbomb right in the midst of a Bile Titan and hordes of Terminids, killing 118 enemies, plus themselves in the process. That's 119 kills, technically.

"Did you strike a clown car? My 500kgs never hit anything outside a whisper's radius," one player writes in a comment that I can really empathize with. "Do we have an estimate on how many enemies it's possible to have on-screen? Not sure I've even seen 118 enemies in a game at once before," adds another comment. Now that I think about it, I'm not sure I've ever seen 100 enemies at once either.

In less-than-stellar news for players, Helldivers 2's review-bomb cape might not be happening after all. When asked about the proposed cape, that Arrowhead's own developers were enthused about, in the game's Discord, one community manager gave a response that implied the cape never even existed in the first place. That's a lot of hope down the drain.

Helldivers 2's new Major Order offers a shiny new dual-cannon Emancipator mech as a reward - but only if the community can overturn its losing streak.