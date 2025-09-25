Helldivers 2 community's favorite conspiracy theory shut down by Arrowhead CEO, who says Major Orders are not scripted and the devs are as clueless as players: "Our predictions are often wrong"

The undemocratic divers among us have been convinced that High Command's Major Orders are rigged – objectives made to fail, predetermined victories and the like – but Arrowhead Game Studios has once and for all refuted these unpatriotic conspiracy theories about Helldivers 2.

In a message on the game's official Discord server, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani shuts down the popular fan theory and admits that the devs are just as clueless as the rest of us. Major Orders aren't designed to be lost or won before hand; Arrowhead kinda just takes the Galactic War where the wind blows.

"Most stuff in the game [dungeon master] JOEL needs to plan for multiple outcomes as we don't know what the heck you folks will do," Jorjani writes, putting to rest speculation that's been about since Helldivers 2 released last year.

Responding to a question about the recent Hive World Major Order, which saw us lose a battle over the bugs' home planet, Jorjani says that "things are truly open ended," or at least they are as far as he's aware.

Still, Arrowhead can lightly nudge the player base in the right (or wrong) direction by toying with the difficulty of Major Orders, though that never guarantees an outcome either. "We vary the difficulty but we never know what's going to happen," Jorjani explains. "Our predictions are often wrong."

Elsewhere, Jorjani also laid out the studio's ambitions to turn Helldivers 2 into a "forever game" akin to RuneScape with no plans for a direct threequel.

