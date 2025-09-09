Helldivers 2 CEO hasn't even unlocked the latest Warbond because he's "a man of the people" who chooses not to get it all for free: "I walk in the same shoes you do"
"I'm 70 SC away from a new warbond!!"
Have you unlocked the Dust Devils Warbond in Helldivers 2 yet? I haven't. I'm woefully behind. And it turns out Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani is, too. In recent messages in the game's Discord server, he reveals he doesn't have everything unlocked for him; he plays the game just like us regular grunts. Now that's leading by example.
When asked what he thought of the latest Warbond that launched alongside the new Hive Lords and Terminid Hive planets, Jorjani replies, "Haven’t tried it yet. But I might buy it next. I’m 70 [Super Credits] away from a new warbond!!"
Can you believe the CEO of the company that makes Helldivers 2 is probably out there getting his hopes up when he sees a bunker or container, heart quickening at the chance of grabbing a few extra Super Credits?
One fan asks, "Wait, so you don't give yourself everything in the game lmao, you play through it like the rest of us?" Jorjani gives a lovely response: "I’m a man of the people! I walk in the same shoes you do (but either way, much less time to play the game)."
This is probably quite a good decision because it means Jorjani can actually understand how Helldivers 2 feels to play as an average person. Sure, some people will buy each and every Warbond with real money or farm Super Credits for hours on end. But a lot of us just play every now and then and save up to unlock whatever interests us.
But what about the other developers at Arrowhead? Well, Jorjani just says, "I’ve chosen not to get it for free," which implies the others can if they want to try out their own creations without grinding. Maybe for them it's more important to test things in the live servers than to feel the full grind of the game.
So, for the fans worried Jorjani is going to nerf everyone's new favorite gun, the Coyote, don't be concerned, he hasn't even unlocked it yet.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
