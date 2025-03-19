Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead may have claimed to have removed a fan-favorite bug in its latest update after it previously slipped through the cracks despite another supposed fix, but it's still here and has been made even funnier as of yesterday's new patch.

For months now, Super Earth's finest soldiers have been able to employ an unintended movement option that's been lovingly dubbed the snake bug, allowing them to slide around on the ground after ragdolling because of a blast. At the start of last month, Arrowhead proclaimed that "despite it being the year of the snake," the bug was no more , but clearly, it was too slippery to be stopped because yesterday's patch notes once again state that the bug has been fixed "despite us trying to fix this previously."

After all that, you'd really think it'd be gone for good, but lo and behold, it's still here, and players have declared that it's "even more hilarious" as of the latest update. Gone are the days of smooth sliding because now, you can zoom around on the ground while aggressively wiggling on all fours. This time, the Helldivers' legs actually try to keep up with the movement, prompting some to say the bug has evolved "from snake to lizard" or even a "tactical centipede," while others reckon that "if anything they made it more snake-like." Honestly, I'm inclined to agree – the side-to-side shimmy now in place looks far more chaotic than ever before, but it does have a more snaky vibe about it. You can bask in its glory below.

If you want to try replicating this yourself, the Reddit user who shared the clip, edwardhuman16, explains : "I was farming Super Credits for the new Warbond earlier, dived and ragdolled to a bunker, then my Helldiver just started crawling like that but I wasn't recording. So I hopped in a solo lv 1 and tried to recreate that again. Can't figure [out] how to get it consistently but it happens after like seven or eight ragdolls."

At this point, it's debatable whether Arrowhead is simply letting us have our fun, although you wouldn't think the devs would make a point of including it in the patch notes again if it was actually supposed to stay. Regardless, the snake divers live for another day – who knows, perhaps the bug will be implemented as a proper feature in the future?

Arrowhead has also announced the new Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond , which is releasing tomorrow.