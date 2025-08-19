Control 2 fans in shambles after mysterious, psychological Gamescom trailer is revealed to be an advertisement for more Gamescom: "Step on legos for eternity"

Oh, Geoff Keighley. Geoff, Geoff, Geoff. I didn't think the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 host could hurt me anymore after failing to hand deliver me Resident Evil Requiem immediately after its Summer Game Fest reveal, but here we are again, stuck in our infernal waltz…

I thought a trailer played during ONL was for Control 2, the haunted, third-person shooter sequel that developer Remedy confirmed in 2022 , but it was actually a montage of how epic Gamescom is. My disappointment is sharp, puncturing my liver, etc. And I'm not the only one who feels hurt.



"I THOUGHT CONTROL 2 WAS COMING, TURNS OUT IT’S A GAMESCOM AD, SPIT ON YOUR EVENT," says one fan on Twitter .

Remedy's recent half-year financial report indicates that "Control 2 development is on track towards meeting its next milestones. The focus is now on the gameplay, environments, and missions. Work continues on developing the game into a strong commercial offering."

So it isn't terribly imaginative of fans to believe an innocent little trailer could show up at ONL looking much like the one we saw: a maze of concrete staircases, a bare tree stretching into a gray sky, a flash of blood red light, a triangle , for God's sake.

Advertising of Gamescom looked like a trailer of Control 2 pic.twitter.com/U5zYXibnnhAugust 19, 2025

"They can see you," whispers a narrator as the words "Chapter Two" flash onscreen. Then, there's another abrupt shift – it's a montage of people wearing gamer headsets and having fun at the Gamescom convention hall. My God. How could this happen...

"I'm actually pissed off," said another fan on Twitter . "That promo looked like it was for Control 2. Genuinely step on legos for eternity….."

"I THOUGHT IT WAS CONTROL 2 BUT IT WAS JUST AN AD FOR GAMESCOM LMAOOOOOOO," concludes YouTuber Mightykeef . We're all taking it well.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors