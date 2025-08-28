As Xbox fans discover just how brutal Helldivers 2 can be, Arrowhead's CEO thanks "gigachad" veterans for being "being so nice to all the new divers"

As Xbox players are learning firsthand just how cruel the world of Helldivers 2 can be, Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO is thanking the PS5 and PC players for welcoming them with open arms.

It's been a very big week for things that just feel off. Not only did a Gears of War game come out on a PlayStation console , but Sony published a non-MLB PlayStation game to the Xbox Series X|S with Helldivers 2. Cats and dogs, the rest of that speech, you get me. But being thrust into a game that is around a year and a half old with no training has proved to be a challenge for some players on Xbox, who are learning for themselves just how brutal Helldivers 2 can be.

Various clips have been shared to the Helldivers subreddit from new players who have messed up (via TheGamer ) including one who accidentally stuck a stratagem to a teammate , killing them as soon as it landed, or another user who had a great first mission … until the escape shuttle landed on them.

Elsewhere on the subreddit, players are commending their fellow Helldivers, with one user saying: "With how toxic online gaming can be nowadays this release was a breath of fresh air and the community has been absolutely wonderful to interact with. I knew I was in a good community when I accidentally pushed a button on a guys backpack and all he did was give me a hug and typed 'hold me brother' as we lit up in glorious liberation luminescence."

This has even reached developer Arrowhead, as the studio CEO Shams Jorjani leaves a message on the Helldivers Discord to thank players for "being so nice to all the new divers." He adds, "I've read story after story of new players popping off the SOS beacon and seeing GIGACHAD Helldiver veterans drop in with sweet goods, GOOD MANNERS and a supportive caring guidance. You folks are the best."

Arrowhead CEO humbly asks Helldivers 2 fans to "stop s****ing your pants" as servers wobble under the weight of 500,000 concurrent divers following Xbox recruits joining the fight and a new Halo ODST Warbond.