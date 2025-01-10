As Marvel Rivals booms, a former Overwatch pro is begging players to "let me move on" from the C9 meme

No matter what competitive game is popular at the moment, nobody wants to get on the damn point. The former Overwatch pro who accidentally coined the term "C9" for particularly dumb objective abandonments is begging Marvel Rivals players to let it go.

C9 is short for Cloud9, an esports brand that operates teams in a variety of games. In 2019, Cloud9 played an infamous pro Overwatch match in which the entire team left the objective behind to win a fight with their opponents in overtime - leaving the point undefended and losing the match. They proceed to do this multiple times, and ever since then, abandoning a winnable objective to go unnecessarily shoot people has been known as pulling a C9 in Overwatch circles.

Lucas 'Mendo' Håkansson was one of Cloud9's Overwatch players at the time, and the success of Marvel Rivals means a whole new community is learning about all this. "MARVEL RIVALS BOOMING IN POPULARITY MEANS A TON OF NEW PLAYERS ARE LEARNING WHAT A "C9" [IS] AND THAT I CREATED IT," Mendo says on Twitter (via Polygon). "LET ME MOVE ON PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"

Cloud9's official account responded to say "forever in the history." Mendo agreed that "this is our legacy."

Marvel Rivals is, indeed, booming. The hero shooter launched as one of the biggest games in Steam history, and the player counts have only gotten higher since the launch of Season 1 - plus that's not even including console players. Whether it manages to eclipse Overwatch's legacy in the long run remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: C9 lives forever.

