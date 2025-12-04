Arc Raiders players exploited the Hidden Bunker so hard that Embark has turned it off entirely
Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has fully disabled the game's Hidden Bunker map event to shut out players who were glitching into the thing and ruining all the fun.
As one studio representative announced in the Arc Raiders Discord server today, "We have temporarily disabled Hidden Bunker from the rotation to prevent unfair exploits while we are working on a fix. In other news, the store has been updated with some new items."
Ordinarily, when the Hidden bunker event appears on the Spaceport map, you need to activate four antenna terminals to open a bunker door found southwest of the Departure Building, which is itself southwest of the central Launch Towers. We have a whole guide on how to open the Hidden Bunker in Arc Raiders, because it takes a bit of doing. At least, it's supposed to.
Instead of all those antenna errands, players quickly discovered that you can instead fling yourself straight into the bunker area through devious application of physics. It's a pretty typical out-of-bounds glitch, and if you play it just right, you can escape the confines of this mortal coil and trick the game into respawning you in the bunker.
Arc Raiders has already had to stop players from glitching into key-access loot rooms across maps, so I like to imagine Embark just slamming the big red button after getting fed up with bunker exploiters. Fine, if you can't play nice, you can't play at all. May the bunker return swiftly so it can once again disappoint us all with yet more barely-above-average loot after going through the dangerous tedium of opening it the legitimate way.
