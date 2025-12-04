Arc Raiders players exploited the Hidden Bunker so hard that Embark has turned it off entirely

Arc Raiders survivors in metal and fabric armor
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has fully disabled the game's Hidden Bunker map event to shut out players who were glitching into the thing and ruining all the fun.

As one studio representative announced in the Arc Raiders Discord server today, "We have temporarily disabled Hidden Bunker from the rotation to prevent unfair exploits while we are working on a fix. In other news, the store has been updated with some new items."

