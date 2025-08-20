After Halo crossover reveal, Helldivers 2 director says Arrowhead learned from the Killzone collab and will "reprise it," find "how to reimburse players" so "everyone will have a chance to get the content"

Helldivers 2 will one day "reprise" the Killzone 2 crossover items that caused a brief stir last year, creative director Johan Pilestedt says.

This follows the reveal of a new Halo: ODST crossover timed for Helldivers 2's Xbox debut. This will mark the game's first "Legendary Warbond," positioned as a slightly pricier (1,500 Super Credits, or $15 worth) way to accentuate standout collabs or releases. This Legendary Warbond will not expire, and it's been received pretty well by players thus far.

On Twitter, one player asked Pilestedt about potential plans to "do the Killzone fans justice with a proper rerun/rework" like the Halo Legendary Warbond.

Pilestedt responded: "We are going to reprise it. So everyone will have a chance to get the content. Some technical hurdles to jump through on how to reimburse players that have some of the content!"

The Killzone 2 crossover was also pricier than normal, totaling around 2,000 Super Credits altogether, but it didn't get the same clean Legendary Warbond packaging that Halo's received.

This presentation and pricing were a big part of the reason that Helldivers 2 players weren't thrilled with the collab, to the point that blowback quickly pushed developer Arrowhead to give some of the Killzone items out for free rather than press on with the planned second phase of store items.

It also didn't help that the Killzone items would disappear from the in-game store, whereas Helldivers 2 generally champions anti-FOMO permanent battle passes. At the time, Arrowhead extended the window for the first phase of items and said it would look for a way to bring them back permanently. Legendary Warbonds might be the solution.

But as Pilestedt says, there is a hurdle in front of any kind of Killzone bundle re-release. If these items do get their own Legendary Warbond, do you give folks who already own some of them a discount? If they own everything, do you just chuck them a bonus up front if the total cost drops to 1,500 Super Credits? Will there be anything new or extra for the people who bought the Killzone items last year?

Whatever solution Arrowhead and Sony find – PlayStation being the house of Killzone and also the publisher of Helldivers 2 – it would be good to see those items come back in a cleaner, more affordable package.

