Stop us if you've heard this before, but a new Sims 4 update bringing long-awaited features has broken the game once more: "Bravo EA"

It's that time again, folks – The Sims 4 has once more been left a broken mess for many fans following an exciting content-filled patch, and I'm currently terrified to update my game.

Yesterday's update, described by EA on its official website, brings "a handful of new features intended to improve performance and player experience" – although it's safe to say it's done the opposite for many fans. While it does add skin details (including age spots, dark circles, freckles, rosacea, stretch marks, and more) as well as the long-awaited ability to select what packs you play with, much like in The Sims 3, it's also breaking Sims 4 mods and save files.

Most of us in the community are used to busted custom content and mods with each update, but it's exhausting – especially now that EA is rolling them out so frequently with no plans for a Sims 5 to ever release. A recent Reddit thread shines light on fans' tired voices, with its poster begging the new patch not to "break anything" in-game: "I don't trust anything with them anymore, I don't trust the small updates, I don't trust big game expansions, nothing."

They continue, admitting, "I'm tired of fixing it." Comments see fellow players agree, with one saying, "I just wish I could disable forced updates…" Others sadly report that, as usual, the update is indeed "bricking your saves" already. "Bravo EA." It's a sad set of replies to read through as a Simmer myself, especially seeing somebody detail how they've "spent all week building a castle, and now my game is broken… hours of progress wasted."

There are countless other posts online highlighting similar complaints from fans, from Reddit to X – and it feels like déjà vu. It's not a phenomenon limited to us common folk in the community either; big content creators like Kayla "lilsimsie" Sims are suffering from the patch's subsequent issues as well. Her most recent stream on Twitch, having aired just yesterday as the new content dropped, was aptly dubbed "Sims update ruined my day."

It's a tale as old as time, I suppose… and while I'm genuinely excited to see requested content come to The Sims 4, like new skin details and pack selection, I can't help but be disappointed.

