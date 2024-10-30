The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns next month

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is returning next month to count down to the 25 biggest PC games of 2025.

The Most Wanted list is assembled by a mysterious group known as 'The Council' - a collection of more than 80 expert panelists including legendary developers like Doom's John Romero, inXile's Brian Fargo, BioWare veteran David Gaider, and Civilization's Sid Meier, as well as actors like Baldur's Gate 3's Devora Wilde, and a suite of experts from across all facets of the games industry.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is an annual event that exists alongside the PC Gaming Show, which highlights the very biggest news in PC gaming in the summer. With Most Wanted looking ahead to the next year, it'll take place on Thursday, December 5, when it'll be broadcast across Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and Bilibili in China at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT.

This year's show promises exclusive closer looks at some of the biggest PC games of 2025, including a host of new trailers and reveals. The show will be hosted by esports legend Frankie Ward, accompanied Baldur's Gate 3's iconic narrator, Amelia Tyler. And while Most Wanted might be looking forward, the PC Gaming Show is part of an end-of-year event partnership that will include the Golden Joystick Awards, which will look back at the best of 2024 on November 21. It's set to be a busy few months.

PC gamer or not - get your own look ahead with our list of new games 2024 and beyond.