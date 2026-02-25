The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, RoboCop: Rogue City publisher Nacon files for insolvency, requiring "rapid implementation of a financial restructuring" with creditors to continue operations

The company's "available assets do not allow it to meet its due liabilities"

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshot
(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

French video game publisher and gaming peripherals manufacturer Nacon has reportedly filed for insolvency today.

Nacon – publisher behind titles like action-adventure gem Hell is Us, FPS RoboCop: Rogue City, and the not-so-well-received 2023 Daedalic Entertainment game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – has announced its decision to file for insolvency in a new press release.

The letter first outlines what prompted today's decision from Nacon, citing the failure of its majority shareholder to make the partial repayment of its bond loan to its bondholders.

