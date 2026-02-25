The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, RoboCop: Rogue City publisher Nacon files for insolvency, requiring "rapid implementation of a financial restructuring" with creditors to continue operations
The company's "available assets do not allow it to meet its due liabilities"
French video game publisher and gaming peripherals manufacturer Nacon has reportedly filed for insolvency today.
Nacon – publisher behind titles like action-adventure gem Hell is Us, FPS RoboCop: Rogue City, and the not-so-well-received 2023 Daedalic Entertainment game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – has announced its decision to file for insolvency in a new press release.
The letter first outlines what prompted today's decision from Nacon, citing the failure of its majority shareholder to make the partial repayment of its bond loan to its bondholders.
"In a video game sector marked by long investment cycles and significant transformations, on 20 February 2026, Nacon announced that the situation of its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, which, following an unexpected and late refusal by its banking pool, was unable to make the partial repayment of its bond loan to its bondholders, was significantly affecting its own operations," the statement reads.
"The Company indicated on this occasion that its liquidity situation required the rapid implementation of a financial restructuring with its creditors in order to ensure the continuity of its operations, and that it was considering procedures intended to facilitate the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the Court," it continues.
"To date, the Company reports that its available assets do not allow it to meet its due liabilities."
Therefore, "as of today," Nacon is filing for insolvency. "The aim of this procedure is to assess all possible solutions to ensure the sustainability of the Company's activity under the best possible conditions, protect employees, and preserve jobs, while renegotiating with its creditors in a calm and constructive framework."
At the very least, it's reassuring to hear the "protect employees and preserve jobs" bit.
The news comes as a bit of a shock, as Nacon just recently resecured the WRC license after EA to begin publishing games based on the FIA World Rally Championship in 2027.
