The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was a $15.9 million flop, according to new behind-the-scenes report

German developer Daedalic Entertainment reportedly used around $15.9 million to make The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - an amount that wasn’t recuperated after the game’s critical and commercial underperformance.

The budget comes courtesy of a new video report from outlet Game Two (spotted by Knoebel), who interviewed 32 current and former employees about Gollum’s bumpy behind-the-scenes production. The modest $15.9 million budget (or €15 million) was cited as a major issue, especially when compared to the ballooning budgets of other competing AAA blockbusters. Daedalic supposedly struggled to gather additional funds from former owner Bastei Lübee, who “publicly doubted” the company.

The strained budget was just one of several issues at the studio, however. Daedalic Entertainment had previously been responsible for beloved point-and-clicking adventure games, but that experience didn’t exactly translate to the 3D action platforming that Gollum aspired for. The studio allegedly couldn't court other experienced developers either.

Game Two’s report also alleges unpaid overtime, a heavy crunch culture, and an unpleasant founder who reportedly raised his voice at employees and created a stressful work environment. In a statement to Game Two, Daedalic denied the allegation and said there was a "friendly working atmosphere" at the studio.

Regardless, the end product was an inarguable disappointment for players and for the studio. The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum was released as the worst-reviewed game of the year back in May, prompting the developer to issue an apology. A month later, the studio completely ceased game development and laid off staff.

Game developers from across the industry sympathised with Gollum’s negative reviews.