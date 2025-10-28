Ex PlayStation lead was "a little concerned" when Naughty Dog first ditched Uncharted for The Last of Us: "We may be going too niche"

Uncharted was "a summer blockbuster movie for a very broad audience"

Uncharted 4
(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida has revealed he was surprised when Naughty Dog wanted to move away from the Uncharted series for The Last of Us.

Naughty Dog's PS1 and PS2 output had the studio making three main series games, then a racing game. Crash Bandicoot did this (with one of the best racing games ever made, at that), then Jak and Daxter followed, but on the PS3, after three Uncharted games, Naughty Dog went in a vastly different direction.

