As Troy Baker confirms he's in Naughty Dog's next game, director Neil Druckmann says it's the "most excited he has ever been" for a project

Naughty Dog's studio head, Neil Druckmann, is continuing to drop breadcrumbs about the storied developer's mysterious and still unannounced next game, which has him absolutely giddy with excitement.

After co-directing The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Part 2, Druckmann took a more executive position at PlayStation's long-running Naughty Dog studio but he's still heavily involved in actually making its upcoming games, too. Following the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, the studio confirmed it had "more than one" single-player game in the pipeline - and more recently, Druckmann hyped up one in particular by saying it "could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."

And just last week, speaking to Variety, Druckmann said that the team's next project is the "most excited he has ever been" for an in-development game. We don't know much about whatever the team is working on, though it's probably not going to be a Last of Us threequel since Troy Baker recently confirmed that he's reuniting with Naughty Dog for its next release after putting on the mocap suit for Uncharted 4 and both Last of Us games as main man Joel.

Aside from remaking the first apocalyptic classic and remastering The Last of Us Part 2 this year, Naughty Dog hasn't put out a brand new game since the abovementioned sequel four years ago. No one can say anything for sure, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a proper announcement somewhat soon as these teases seem to be getting more and more frequent as the days trek on. Whether the game is another Uncharted, an all-new series, or a return to the studio's forgotten platformer roots (fingers crossed) is anyone's guess, though.

