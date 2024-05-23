The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann says his next game could "redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming" - but it still doesn't sound like The Last of Us 3

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann says his next project has the potential to "redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."

Over the past day, Sony held a corporate strategy presentation, where its chairman says AI isn't a replacement for human creativity. In a new interview with Sony to coincide the presentation (via VGC), Naughty Dog co-president and The Last of Us game director Neil Druckmann spoke about his next personal projects at the studio

"I've been lucky to work on several dream projects and am currently excited about a new one, which is perhaps the most thrilling yet," Druckmann said. "There's a growing appreciation for gaming that transcends all age groups, unlike when I was growing up. This shift is highlighted by our venture into television with The Last of Us, which I hoped would bridge the gap between gamers and non-gamers."

"The show's success has spotlighted gaming, illustrating the rich, immersive experiences it offers. This visibility excites me not only for our current project but for the broader potential of gaming to captivate a global audience. I'm eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming," Druckmann added.

Druckmann has teased Naughty Dog's next game several times over the past few years. The director says Naughty Dog had "several cool things" to reveal back in March 2021, but that was before The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off was canceled by Sony. In early 2023, Druckmann said Naughty Dog's next game had already been decided on, and later on that same year, said the developer had other projects in the works, when asked about a new Last of Us game.

