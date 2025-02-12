Controversial version of Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall's fan remaster delisted from GOG, storefront says it "no longer fulfills its purpose of providing a hassle-free modded experience"
The "GOG Cut" of Daggerfall Unity is no longer available to download
GOG has delisted its controversial "GOG Cut" of Daggerfall Unity – the fan-made remaster of the second Elder Scrolls game – as it says it "no longer fulfills its purpose of providing a hassle-free modded experience."
Daggerfall Unity's 1.0 launch arrived in late 2023 after nine years of development, but the GOG Cut was available before this, offering the game alongside a whole bunch of pre-installed mods, making for a package that, as per the remaster devs themselves, is "buggy, slow, and completely changes how the game looks and plays." The actual Daggerfall Unity team wasn't involved with the GOG Cut. Back in 2023 – at which point they said it was already "almost two years out of date," and they "in no way recommend it to play Daggerfall Unity" – the team offered players a step-by-step guide on how to migrate over to their recommended version if need be.
Those concerns about the GOG Cut being out of date have now resurfaced as the storefront confirms the decision to delist it altogether has been made since "the pack is outdated and no longer fulfills its purpose of providing a hassle-free modded experience to the game." It vanished from the store earlier today, so if you didn't already have it, you've missed your chance – it'll stay in the library of anyone who already owned it, though.
The good news is that GOG says it's "working on a solution that will allow us to publish and maintain such projects better in the future, so stay tuned!" With that in mind, it'll hopefully be able to avoid similar situations going forward where project creators are actively discouraging players from downloading the GOG version. For now, the Daggerfall Unity version without all those extra mods is still out there to be downloaded and played – Elder Scrolls co-creator Ted Peterson even spoke about it recently, saying that it's "been the best" and "I really appreciate it."
Ambitious Skyblivion project is nearing completion, with only one region of Oblivion left to remake with Skyrim's engine, but it still needs volunteers to help.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Beloved Bethesda actor from Skyim, Fallout 3, and more shares heartfelt thanks after waking up from a coma and discovering hundreds of people have donated to his medical bills
Elder Scrolls co-creator is "super-grateful" for fan remakes, but says their existence is bittersweet: Daggerfall might have been "flaky and weird," but "no one had to recreate Casablanca"