Winter Burrow is like a very cozy, laid back Don't Starve with a bittersweet edge that tugs at the heartstrings

The opening to Winter Burrow is unexpectedly heartwrenching. Storybook illustrations introduce the woodland survival game by showing scenes of a little mouse and their parents. It's at once clear we're seeing the protagonist's childhood as they fondly look back on the burrow that was their parents' dream home. But after the family uproots to the city, we then discover that the mouse's mother and father couldn't survive the harsh realities of life there. Following such loss, the small rodent decides to return to the childhood burrow years later. Only, now it's fallen into a state of despair, and it's up to you to breathe life back into the place you and your parents loved.

The artwork is very adorable, but the set up is undeniably sad and it immediately captures the duality of the experience. Because as cozy and cute as the experience is – from knitting on an armchair to baking pies – this is still at its heart a survival game; albeit a very approachable, laid back one. With the cold temperatures to contend with, an empty home to restore, and characters to meet who are going through their problems of their own, I've found myself quite taken by the slightly dark, bittersweet undercurrents lurking beneath the comfy Wind and Willows vibes of developer Pine Creek Game's adventure.

Mouse in the house

(Image credit: Noodlecake)

The rundown burrow is in need of some serious TLC. All the amenities in the room are in need of repair, including the likes of an armchair and a broken stove. But the first task to fulfil is to make my very own axe at the crafting table. Of course, this will require resources, so I set off in search of twigs, flax fiber, and pebbles in the great outdoors. It immediately feels quite close to the likes of Don't Starve, with a warmth and hunger meter to keep an eye on as I venture outside.

I learn all too quickly that to start out with, going too far away from my burrow is not the best idea, with the cold steadily starting to form an icy frame around the screen after I spend too long exploring. Should my warmth meter completely deplete, health will start to take a hit, and that's when it's time to flee back to the fireplace heating my burrow.

(Image credit: Noodlecake)

Plus, without a map to use – which did cause me to lose my way quite a few times – I have to rely on my own lay of the land to find my little home again. So, I decided not to get overly ambitious in the first hour and stay close to home. As I progress, I start to really get my bearings in the woodland area surrounding the burrow, and even start using my own tiny footprints in the snow as breadcrumbs to lead me back home when I need to deposit things I've foraged or get warmed up.

Everything is immediately very easy to get a hang of, with the initial repair jobs setting me up nicely for the way it all works. Once I make an axe, for example, I then set my sights on repairing the stove so I can fill my hungry belly. Each time you come across something to restore or an item you want to craft at the table, you can helpfully select it to track as a quest, which brings up the resources you need on screen like a checklist.

Woodland world