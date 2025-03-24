Palworld isn't coming to the Switch as the open-world survival hit is a "beefy game," but Pocketpair says Switch 2 is "100% worth considering"

We probably won't see Palworld on the Nintendo Switch as the survival hit is a "beefy game," but there's still hope for the Switch 2 if the console is up to the task.

Talking to IGN, Pocketpair communications director John 'Bucky' Buckley explains that Palworld's skipping the Switch is mainly down to technical reasons. "If we could make the game work on the Switch, we would, but Palworld is a beefy game," he explains.

The Nintendo Switch 2, though? Pocketpair is certainly interested, though that depends on whether the console has the hardware capabilities to run Palworld. It's a "beefy game," after all.

"We haven't seen those specs yet," Buckley says. "Like everyone else, we're waiting. I'm walking around GDC hoping someone will tell me them, but everyone I've spoken to says they haven't even seen them."

"If it's beefy enough, it's 100% worth considering. We did a lot of optimization for Steam Deck, which we were really happy with. Still work to do, but we're really happy with how it turned out. So we would like to get it on more handhelds if possible."

Of course, Nintendo's lawsuit against Pocketpair for alleged patent infringement looms in the background. While some might ask if that would be a hurdle to Palworld landing on a Nintendo console, Pocketpair did release another of its games on the Nintendo Switch just last year. Maybe it is just down to the specs.

Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit "came as a shock" to Pocketpair because patent infringement was "something that no one even considered."