Palworld community manager admits the survival game is "ripe for toxicity" and has a simple solution: "You just call 'em losers and you kick 'em"
"And then they post on Twitter saying, 'Bucky called me a loser,' and I'm like, 'yeah, you're a loser, dude'"
Palworld studio Pocketpair has a very simple solution for dealing with toxic players: kick them out of the game and call them losers. And just like that, all of a sudden, I want to play some Palworld.
Speaking at Game Developers Conference 2025, Palworld community manager John 'Bucky' Buckley touched on the pervasive issue of shitty people playing online games. It's something every developer behind an online game has to deal with, but even with 32 million players to manage, Bucky and Pocketpair are able to take it all in stride.
"Just kick 'em," Bucky said. "You just call 'em losers and you kick 'em. And then they post on Twitter saying, 'Bucky called me a loser,' and I'm like, 'yeah, you're a loser, dude.'"
- Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"
- "We hit this disgusting number that makes me feel sick": Palworld devs don't know why their survival game was so successful - "If we knew how to do it, we'd do it again"
Bucky explained that, due to Palworld's international popularity, Pocketpair has "one or two" moderators per region and "an army" of English-speaking moderators. None of them are bots, and they're all trained to identify and boot toxic players indiscriminately.
"Really, they're just very no-nonsense. We've told them to be as strict as you want," Bucky said. "Palworld is a game that's kind of ripe for toxicity. It's a survival game and has multiplayer. It's ticking all the boxes for worst people. Mix that with the furry community, and these things do not go together. The Palworld Discord is 24/7 mayhem. So very early on, we said, look, if people are out of line, just kick them. I mean, who cares at this point? What are they doing to do?"
Despite Palworld's incredible success, I'd imagine toxic players are the least of Pocketpair's concerns. Bucky said during the same GDC panel that Nintendo's copyright lawsuit "came as a shock" to the studio because patent infringement was "something that no one even considered."
Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
- Austin WoodSenior writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After months of radio silence regarding Ark 2, Studio Wildcard finally makes mention of the upcoming survival game sequel once more
Palworld dev revisits "totally not real, or maybe real" dating sim Pocketpair teased last year, fully aware of furry fandom: "There is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals"