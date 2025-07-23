Obsidian says Grounded isn't going anywhere after Grounded 2 releases this month: "There's a strong desire on our side to make sure that our games are preserved"

Despite Grounded 2 releasing this month, an Obsidian developer has stated that the original game will not be removed from players.

While we should all know by now that Obsidian seems to literally never stop creating games, I was shocked to see the announcement of Grounded 2 last month at the Xbox showcase . Despite the massive wave of live service games being thrown at us every year, it's rare to see them get sequels, with relaunches like Counter-Strike 2 or Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X being far more commonplace. However, it makes sense, as Obsidian explained that Grounded 2 was born from the technical limitations of the Xbox One, much like when Destiny 2 abandoned the PS3 and Xbox 360.

However, it's not bad news for Grounded fans, as amid the Stop Killing Games movement, Obsidian has confirmed it has no plans to kill off Grounded. Speaking to Eurogamer , Grounded 2 executive producer Marcus Morgan said, "There's a strong desire on our side to make sure that our games are preserved."

While Morgan said that Grounded 1 won't be receiving updates in terms of content and story expansions, it will still be updated if necessary. He cites, "Even as recently as April, we released our [update] 1.4.7 to Grounded 1, so there's a maintenance and a desire that that game will always exist. So we'll keep that up; it's not going anywhere if people still want to play Grounded 1 as well."

But of course, "We're pushing things forward with Grounded 2." So while Grounded is finished, it's not going to be put in the ground as long as Obsidian has its way, because why would you want years of hard work to go to waste like that?

