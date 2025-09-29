New Palworld update will remind console users "every 15 minutes" if they're pushing their world settings too far, which, believe it or not, is actually an improvement on the last patch

A new Palworld update has some good news and some bad news for anyone who's been pushing their world settings beyond what Pocketpair thinks their PS5 or Xbox can handle, as an incredibly irritating warning message has now become a bit less annoying.

Rolled out earlier today, as well as fixing a niche bug "where the game would crash when re-entering a dungeon after summoning a Mimog and saving inside the dungeon," version 0.6.7 also ensures that – on consoles – "the warning that appears when the world settings are set too high for the system playing the game will now show once every 15 minutes."

If you've never experienced this warning before, this probably sounds incredibly infuriating. However, it's actually an improved version of a pop-up implemented in the last patch – version 0.6.6. Previously, on consoles, the message would stay on the screen constantly, even clashing with the game's UI.

"I got a pop up with the warning before starting the game, that was good enough. Does it really have to be there and ruin the visuals? Now one side of the screen has a chunk of red text on it," one player wrote on Reddit earlier this month.

"So this is a new thing huh? I was scrolling thru the sub thinking 'man im glad mine doesn't do that' & lo-and-behold I log in today and its there despite being a new console," another said . "All it does is get in the way and stress me out."

So, uh, yay? Honestly, though, it's still pretty annoying even after the latest change, and players are hopeful for further improvements. "Can we at least get a tickbox that says 'don't show this message again?'" one asks , while another says : "All they need to do is have the warning when you load in. There's no need for it to be there after that." One player adds : "Yea, as soon as I saw this, I was like, 'They just dont get it.'"

Pocketpair tends to be pretty responsive to fan feedback, so let's hope the devs are taking notes again.

