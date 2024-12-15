Core Keeper creators channel Terraria with a gorgeous multiplayer survival game "where every pixel is yours to shape, mine, build, or explode"

Sandbox adventure game Core Keeper has been a commercial hit since its release in August of this year, but its developer isn't resting on its laurels, having already revealed a brand-new game that appears to take plenty of inspiration from Terraria.

If you haven't played Core Keeper yet, it's an open-world sandbox game in which you explore caverns, investigating an ancient mystery. The game has been a smash hit for developer Pugstorm, releasing on 27 August after two years in early access and reaching 3 million players in less than a month. During The Game Awards earlier this week, Pugstorm announced a new title, Kyora, another pixel-art sandbox game, this time ostensibly inspired by indie titan Terraria.

In a post on Twitter sharing their reveal trailer from The Game Awards, the Swedish developer describes Kyora as having "pixel-by-pixel terraforming", as well as 1-8 player co-op, a procedurally generated open world, and "bosses and dangers and fun". The game takes on the 2D side-scrolling presentation of Terraria, with players building settlements and exploring mines deep in the ground beneath them, again, quite similarly to Terraria.

OUR NEW GAME !!! KYORA- pixel-by-pixel terraforming- multiplayer co-op 1-8 players- procedurally generated open world- bosses and dangers and funwishlist now @kyoragame https://t.co/Z1NimBbgdODecember 13, 2024

Unfortunately, if you're excited about the game and were hoping to try it out soon, you may have to wait a while. A release date for Kyora has yet to be announced, with the game's store page on Steam simply listing the release date as 'Coming soon'. Frustrating as that may be for those of us excited to try it out, that simply means we'll have to make do with Terraria and Core Keeper for now, which let's face it, is not exactly much of a hardship.

