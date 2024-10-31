BioWare veteran's new studio hit with layoffs as its survival game Nightingale "hasn't been commercially successful enough"

Developer Inflexion Games is severely downsizing and shutting down its UK-based office as its survival-y-crafting open world Nightingale isn't making enough money to keep the studio afloat as is, though there's no word on how many people have lost their jobs.

BioWare veteran and Inflexion Games' CEO Aaryn Flynn announced the dour news via social media, where he explained that the past few weeks "have been incredibly challenging." The former Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer previously opened up about the game's troubles, financial and otherwise, but things seem to have gotten worse in the time since.

"Like many other studios over the past few years, we have been hit by the stark realities of the industry, and after exploring every possible option, we've had to make the difficult decision to let go of some of our remarkable and talented team members," the announcement post reads.

"Although we're proud of what we've accomplished with Nightingale to date - as well as the enthusiasm and support from our community - the Early Access release hasn't been commercially successful enough to continue development at our studio's previous size," it continues. "As a result, we're undergoing a restructuring process in Canada, and we will also be closing our UK office. Our priority is to support each member of the team affected by the reductions as they search for new opportunities. We thank them for their invaluable contributions to Nightingale - it would not have been possible without their immense talent and passion for adventuring in the Faewilds."

Flynn assures players that the team "will continue to work tirelessly, alongside our players, as we move forward as a studio." Nightingale will continue to receive updates during its early access tenure as the studio seeks to reverse its bad luck, but for now, you can check it out on Steam.

