Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack

It's a great time to be a Terraria stan, it seems, between tModLoader hitting its all-time peak on Steam and the long-awaited 1.4.5 update drawing closer than ever before – but prior to its upcoming release, one fan has managed to spice things up via a master modpack.

Master modpack meaning an accessible bundle of pretty much any and every Terraria mod a player could ever want or need, in this scenario – and it's dubbed "The Bereft Souls." Brome, the man who organized the modpack's conception, details The Bereft Souls and everything it includes in a recent YouTube video, showcasing everything from in-game progression to the new mod-related features fans can expect to see.

How was Brome able to pull it all off, though? Some months ago, he launched a Patreon that interested Terraria stans could contribute to toward The Bereft Souls, and it's safe to say it absolutely took off. So much so, in fact, that Brome could fund an entire team to help him combine all of the biggest mods into one easily downloadable pack – and even improve upon them while ironing out any potential incompatibilities.

The Era of Terraria Modpacks is HERE - YouTube Watch On

Some Bereft Souls mod highlights include Calamity, arguably Terraria's most well-known, Thorium, and Consolaria, one that aims to add all of the game's console-exclusive features to the PC version – including my personal favorite, the Danganronpa-inspired Monokuma set that was originally available in Japan to console users. It's a solid blend of mods, to say the least, but The Bereft Souls' implications are even more grand.

Brome and his team's work on The Bereft Souls could mean more similar projects to come to Terraria, and with 1.4.5 quickly approaching as the sixth so-called final update, who knows what mind-boggling packs creators could have in store for the community. The foundation has been set up, which is all it usually takes in the modding scene (I'm looking at you, Baldur's Gate 3). Now if you'll excuse me, I have a certain sandbox game to replay.



Looking for more? Here are some of the best games like Terraria available to play right now.