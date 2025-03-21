Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack

News
By published

Meanwhile, 1.4.5 is still in the works

Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
(Image credit: Re-Logic)

It's a great time to be a Terraria stan, it seems, between tModLoader hitting its all-time peak on Steam and the long-awaited 1.4.5 update drawing closer than ever before – but prior to its upcoming release, one fan has managed to spice things up via a master modpack.

Master modpack meaning an accessible bundle of pretty much any and every Terraria mod a player could ever want or need, in this scenario – and it's dubbed "The Bereft Souls." Brome, the man who organized the modpack's conception, details The Bereft Souls and everything it includes in a recent YouTube video, showcasing everything from in-game progression to the new mod-related features fans can expect to see.

How was Brome able to pull it all off, though? Some months ago, he launched a Patreon that interested Terraria stans could contribute to toward The Bereft Souls, and it's safe to say it absolutely took off. So much so, in fact, that Brome could fund an entire team to help him combine all of the biggest mods into one easily downloadable pack – and even improve upon them while ironing out any potential incompatibilities.

The Era of Terraria Modpacks is HERE - YouTube The Era of Terraria Modpacks is HERE - YouTube
Watch On

Some Bereft Souls mod highlights include Calamity, arguably Terraria's most well-known, Thorium, and Consolaria, one that aims to add all of the game's console-exclusive features to the PC version – including my personal favorite, the Danganronpa-inspired Monokuma set that was originally available in Japan to console users. It's a solid blend of mods, to say the least, but The Bereft Souls' implications are even more grand.

Brome and his team's work on The Bereft Souls could mean more similar projects to come to Terraria, and with 1.4.5 quickly approaching as the sixth so-called final update, who knows what mind-boggling packs creators could have in store for the community. The foundation has been set up, which is all it usually takes in the modding scene (I'm looking at you, Baldur's Gate 3). Now if you'll excuse me, I have a certain sandbox game to replay.

Looking for more? Here are some of the best games like Terraria available to play right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
A character in Terraria dressed in armour and holding a torch
As Terraria's sixth final update approaches, the devs are still planning an "ideation session" to make sure they don't forget to add anything
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
"Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update," creator says as its 6th final update approaches at long last
Terraria
10 games like Terraria that'll build up your adventurous side
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
Pal wields a massive turret in a screenshot from Palworld
Palworld's Feybreak update adds a built-in Nuzlocke mode to the open-world survival game - and a taste of next year's Terraria crossover
Latest in Survival Games
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack
Key art for Atomfall showing a character in the English countryside looking at a nuclear plant some distance away
Atomfall review: "This isn't British Fallout – it's something much better than that"
Ark: Survival Evolved
Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed
Palworld
Palworld community manager admits the survival game is "ripe for toxicity" and has a simple solution: "You just call 'em losers and you kick 'em"
Ark 2
After months of radio silence regarding Ark 2, Studio Wildcard finally makes mention of the upcoming survival game sequel once more
screenshot from &quot;Palworld ~ More Than Just Pals&quot; trailer showing black marketeer speaking
Palworld dev revisits "totally not real, or maybe real" dating sim Pocketpair teased last year, fully aware of furry fandom: "There is a very large and very vocal community of passionate individuals"
Latest in News
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack
Helldivers 2 Warbond
Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
Bloodborne
Less than 40 hours later, Bloodborne master completes world's first, no leveling dance pad run of the 10-year-old Soulslike after proving herself with Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring: "I knew this would be a grueling experience"
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's director appears to be a Xenoblade Chronicles fan, and I'm now feeling very validated about a tiny detail I spotted in the upcoming RPG's gameplay trailer
Matt Damon in The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan is "like an indie filmmaker" with a huge budget says The Odyssey star: "He's not doing it by committee"
New Champions #4
Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4
More about survival
Key art for Atomfall showing a character in the English countryside looking at a nuclear plant some distance away

Atomfall review: "This isn't British Fallout – it's something much better than that"
Survive the Fall appearing in FGS Live from GDC

After a huge meteor strike brings humanity close to extinction in this apocalyptic city-builder, will you be able to Survive the Fall?
Helldivers 2 Warbond

Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
See more latest
Most Popular
Helldivers 2 Warbond
Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's director appears to be a Xenoblade Chronicles fan, and I'm now feeling very validated about a tiny detail I spotted in the upcoming RPG's gameplay trailer
Bloodborne
Less than 40 hours later, Bloodborne master completes world's first, no leveling dance pad run of the 10-year-old Soulslike after proving herself with Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring: "I knew this would be a grueling experience"
Matt Damon in The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan is "like an indie filmmaker" with a huge budget says The Odyssey star: "He's not doing it by committee"
New Champions #4
Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4
Heroes and villains face off in Marvel Rivals key art
Marvel Rivals exec isn't afraid of roster bloat after NetEase promised new heroes every 6 weeks: “There's no limit for the sky. We just throw everything at it”
Screenshot of a Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition protagonist with short pink hair and a shocked expression.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X's overpowered combat system is back in Definitive Edition, and it's taken fans mere hours to deal millions of damage in 1 hit: "New Arts are so broken"
Lenovo Legion Go S with Steam Big Picture Mode on screen with pink and blue lights in backdrop.
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS pre-orders are now live, and I'm hoping it's a second wind for the handheld
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Yasuke pets a dog in the hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you add dozens of cute animals to your hideout, and all you have to do is pet them