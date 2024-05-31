After 13 years and at least 6 final updates, Terraria devs let you return to the "final update" that started it all

Beloved sandbox game Terraria is now 13 years old, and as we approach the launch of the game's sixth final update, the devs are inviting you to "check out the first final update."

In the latest State of the Game blog, developer Re-Logic billed a recently added Steam beta branch as the "first final update." If you have Terraria installed on Steam, you can hop into the game properties, go to the betas page, and opt in to v1.1.2. That'll take you back to a version of Terraria where, as the devs put it, "Hardmode was brand new and the mech bosses represented the ultimate challenge."

Terraria's "final update" has been a running joke between the community and the devs for years, going back to the Journey's End patch in 2020, which was billed as the game's last major patch. Then, well… it wasn't. The upcoming 1.4.5 patch, which was recently delayed with the blessing of the community, is set to be the game's sixth final update.

There might actually be more final updates than that, too. Last year, the devs told our friends at PC Gamer that 2015's 1.3 update was the first one intended to be final, and there have been a lot of Terraria patches since then that Re-Logic may have meant to serve as a send-off.

Version 1.1.2 here was never intended to be a final update, with the moniker serving as an acknowledgement of that long-running meme. It also seems to be part of a series. As a very serious April Fools' joke, Re-Logic released Terraria: Undeluxe Edition back on April 1, offering another beta branch with version 1.0.6.1. That's a version just late enough to include all the essential bug fixes, but still early enough to capture the early Terraria experience. Here's hoping other snapshots of Terraria's other biggest moments in time will follow.

