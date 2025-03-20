Get a first look at I Hate This Place, a new hardcore isometric open world survival horror revealed at the Future Games Show
From the comic of the same name comes an all new horror challenge published by Broken Mirror Games, a new publishing label from Bloober Team
I Hate This Place is a new horror game with an impeccable pedigree, revealed in an exclusive new Future Game Show teaser trailer. Firstly, it's from Broken Mirror Games, a new publishing label from Bloober Team (the developer behind the Silent Hill 2 Remake and games like Layers of Fear and Observer). And, secondly, it's based on Skybound's Eisner-Award nominated, monster filled comic of the same name.
The comic, by author Kyle Starks, and artists Artyom Topilin and Lee Loughridge, focuses on Trudy and Gabby - two women who inherit a farm house that's home to a mysterious force, drawing all manner of supernatural and alien threats to their front door.
As a game, that translates into a hardcore isometric open-world survival horror that will see you exploring this world, battling the monsters it contains, while uncovering what you can of the lore and backstory of how it all came to be.
It's all about using what you can to stay alive in an ever changing world. You'll need to master gun and melee combat, deal with traps and sneak past certain dangers, all while crafting what you need as you deal with a day-night cycle that changes gameplay. Then there are the dungeons. These take in both indoor and outdoor locations, packed with threats, hidden passages, and bosses to give even the most hardened player a challenge.
And this will be a challenge, building on the best traditions of tough isometric survival horror with limited visibility, high difficulty and gameplay that changes dynamically from stealth to open combat, shifting as you craft, sneak and fight, to defeat a variety of monsters and bosses.
