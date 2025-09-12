Dying Light: The Beast is launching 1 day early because Techland is super jazzed about hitting 1 million pre-orders: "We pushed ourselves to make the impossible possible"

Dying Light: The Beast is now releasing exactly one day earlier than originally planned, and it's all because developer Techland is all amped up from the game hitting a million pre-orders.

In a press release, Techland said that "incredible milestone" "inspired us to push our boundaries and make the impossible possible." Thus, instead of releasing on September 19, Dying Light: The Beast will now launch on all platforms simultaneously on September 18.

"Seeing the excitement from our community for the return of Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast, and knowing the game is ready, we wanted to do something special for our players," said franchise director Tymon Smektała. "We pushed ourselves to make the impossible possible, and that's why we're releasing the game a little earlier. I can't wait to see players' reactions when they finally step into the world of The Beast."

On top of the 24 hours of early playtime, Techland is also offering up an "exclusive new reward" for buying the game ahead of launch, although it's unclear exactly what the reward is. Techland just said it'll "reveal the full details during launch week" and it's "our way of showing gratitude to the fans who made this moment possible."

Dying Light: The Beast started life in early development as Dying Light 2: Stay Human DLC, but was eventually turned into a full-blown, standalone, survival horror game with about a 20-hour story and 20-30 hours of "additional stuff," according to Techland. Its origins as DLC haven't made it easy for Techland to defend its $60 price tag, but for what it's worth, our Dying Light: The Beast hands-on preview is very encouraging and says it "feels like the most Dying Light game in the whole Dying Light series yet."

This will obviously change the official Dying Light: The Beast release times, so if you need a refresher on when you can start playing, you know where to click.