The Dying Light: The Beast release date just got a little bit closer, thanks to the announcement that developer Techland is bringing it forward by a day. This is to celebrate the fact that over 1 million players have now pre-ordered Dying Light: The Beast, and they are also promising that everyone who pre-orders the game prior to its release will receive an "exclusive new reward" to be revealed during launch week. To get your calendar up to date, here's confirmation of the new release date and times for Dying Light: The Beast.

(Image credit: Techland)

After previously being scheduled for release on September 19 (following a short delay from the originally planned August 22 launch), Techland has now announced that this has been brought forward by a day so the new release date for Dying Light: The Beast is September 18, 2025.



This is a simultaneous global release across all formats, so players on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC should all get access at the same time – though this does mean that those in East Asia and Australasia will have to wait until the early hours of the following day in their local timezones.



A summary of the Dying Light: The Beast release times is as follows:

West Coast US: September 18 @ 9am PDT

East Coast US: September 18 @ 12noon PDT

UK: September 18 @ 5pm BST

Central Europe: September 18 @ 6pm CEST

Japan: September 19 @ 1am JST

Eastern Australia: September 19 @ 2am AEST

New Zealand: September 19 @ 4am NZST

Because this is a simultaneous global release, there's no need to consider any regional location tricks to try and get a head start, so just sit back and wait for the appropriate time to arrive in your area so you can get going.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.