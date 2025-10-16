Dying Light: The Beast gets New Game+ and Nightmare difficulty in Techland's roadmap for the hit zombie game, with 11 weeks of special challenges starting right now

People have been wrecking zombies in Dying Light: The Beast for one whole month now, and there's a wonderful season of mutilation to come. Developer Techland has unveiled the roadmap for the coming weeks and months, showcasing all there is to offer in the undead playground.

The third game in the Dying Light series, The Beast, marks the return of Kyle Crane, the protagonist of the first installment. Now a zombie-human hybrid, Kyle wreaks havoc in Castor Woods in the name of both revenge and survival, and you’re given plenty of methods to do so.

Less than a fortnight after release, players had accumulated an incredible amount of kills. Techland is eager for the mayhem to continue, with a community challenge known as 'Call of the Beast', which began today, October 16.

Dying Light: The Beast — Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This gauntlet presents 11 weeks of challenges for individuals to overcome, offering exclusive rewards for each goal achieved. Weeks four and eight offer Epic Rewards, while the final week, taking place in January, will give a Legendary Reward, though none of these have been revealed just yet.

For a taste of what you're up against, the first has two achievements. Severing 30 million limbs (I do 10 mill before having breakfast on a slow day, c'mon Techland) will get a Lumberjack skin for your car, and 60 million limbs activates a woodchopper axe skin (now we're talking).

You can expect variety in what you're up against, though, and those higher value jackpots are bound to make us sweat. All the while, ray tracing is coming, as well as a New Game+ mode, and, eventually, Nightmare difficulty.

I'm sure my arrogance will become hubris once that becomes available. Until then, hand me my sawblade launcher.

