Wasting no time, Dying Light: The Beast players have killed over 2 billion zombies in the first 2 weeks of release after racking up a collective 2,943 years of playtime

It's been just over two full weeks since Dying Light: The Beast launched, and players have been busy in the survival-action game. Developer Techland has released some stats on what everyone's achieved in the sequel in the first 12 days, and frankly, the levels of carnage are excellent.

To start, players have taken down over two billion undead to date. 2,289,451,369 to be exact, spread across the globe as people booted up The Beast and began roving around Castor Woods, across what amounts to 2,923 years of collective playtime. That's close to when Busted time-travelled to.

Broken down per country, the good ol' US of A takes the number one spot, responsible for over 750,000 of those. China, Germany, and Britain make up the next three spots, respectively - other countries need to step it up, c'mon now.

Dying Light: The Beast — Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As part of those efforts, some 59.5 million headshots have found their mark and 23.6 million Molotov cocktails have been thrown down. Of the walking dead slain, 266.5k came from flamethrowers, while 3.6 million were achieved through revolver headshots. Revolvers are more efficient than flames, but where is your dedication to melting flesh, people?

Over 334,000 zombies have been run over - kudos to everyone on the vehicular slaughter - and over 302,000 have been dismembered. Sometimes you just have to get up close and personal on these things.

Despite the 168,933 deaths on the player side, they've managed to accumulate 189,117,800 hours of nighttime. Staying limber, players have collectively run 152,185,635 kilometers in the name of resource gathering and absolute terror at the sheer amount of zombified corpses coming at them.

Rule one from Zombieland: Cardio. Keep it up, everyone.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For us, it really is Dying Light 3": Techland admits Dying Light 2 "lost the horror, lost the tension," but says The Beast is "the best Dying Light that we have ever made"