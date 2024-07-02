Don't like Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster's new Frank West? A pre-order bonus will let you change his look

Capcom's new Dead Rising remaster will let you revert protagonist Frank West back to his original design.

Last week, Capcom shocked pretty much everyone by just tweeting out the existence of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, an upgraded edition of the Xbox 360 exclusive with new graphics, gameplay overhauls, and even redesigned characters. One of those redesigned characters was protagonist Frank West, and at the time, no one was really sure how they felt about the Capcom protagonist's new look.

Now, though, Capcom has revealed that if you pre-order any version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster on digital storefronts, you can bag the 'Dead Rising Original Pack.' This will let you change Frank's new look to a character model similar to the 2006 game or Chuck Greene of Dead Rising 2. It'll also let the very serious photojournalist dress up as a bee.

Time to chuck out those dirty clothes and "bee" yourself with some bonus outfits and matching mall music! Pre-order #DRDR for the Dead Rising Original Pack:🏍️ Chuck Greene 📷 Frank West 2006🐝 Willamette Parkview Mall Bee👉 https://t.co/Yx0A7K5BS7 pic.twitter.com/84yKcjVDmBJuly 2, 2024

Comments at the time surrounding West's new look posited that this could instead be a close relative of Frank West, like Hank East or Herbert North. If you don't like the newly designed Frank West, who frankly looks like he's just stepped out of a '90s wrestling match with his wild hair, square jaw, and massive forehead, bag the DLC pack before September 19 to change his entire look.

This is Capcom we're talking about, though, so I'd be shocked if there wasn't another way to purchase the Dead Rising Original Pack after launch. Monster Hunter games have more DLC packs available than I can count, so if you don't fancy putting down your hard-earned money to secure the original Frank West look, I wouldn't worry too much.

